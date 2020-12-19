Marc Merrill; "It's an aspect of nurturing, there's cultivation and it's a symbiotic relationship"

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

The Fun & Serious 2020 event concluded last week and as part of our coverage of the show, we had a chance to speak with Marc Merrill, the co-founder of Riot Games. During our chat with Merrill, we asked him about the future of Valorant, and what Riot was intending to focus on for 2021. He stated.

"Solidifying the fundamentals, a lot of the focus is going to be on that. You know, ensuring the game is great at what it's trying to do, in terms of gameplay, in terms of content, in terms of features and the round game experience, and then in terms of the social and competitive ecosystem. We're really trying to build up the foundation to enable long-term growth and investment and success."

Merrill then continued on, mentioning how community growth is one of the most important factors to a successful game in Riot's eyes.

"Communities, they take... it's an aspect of nurturing," he said. "There's cultivation and it's a symbiotic relationship where it's not just the company or the developer who grows the community, it's about players also. We need to continue to deepen our relationship with the community, and that's going to be a huge focus for us in 2021."

To catch the interview in full, be sure to look at the video at the top of the page, where we talk with Merrill about League of Legends esports, what the future holds for League of Legends: Wild Rift, and so much more.