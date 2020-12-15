Marc Merrill; "I think a lot of our focus next year is just going to be optimisation and connection with our audience"

You're watching Advertisements

As part of the 2020 Fun & Serious event, we had an opportunity to catch up with the co-founder of Riot Games Marc Merrill, to discuss all things League of Legends, Valorant and esports. During the interview, we asked Merrill about how Riot is approaching 2021, and what the studio is currently focused on to ensure each of their titles remain of such high quality. He answered.

"2020 was a huge challenge for us because we were launching a lot of games, which was a new big challenge for the company and we needed to pivot to do remote work and what not. Next year, we have some new things coming, in terms of our Forge titles coming out as well as our animated series, but a lot of next year is also going to be about investing and insuring all of the games we've launched and are launching, and that we're doing a great job across the board.

I think a lot of our focus next year is just going to be optimisation and connection with our audience, and just sort of taking a state of where we are and then helping to inform what we are going to be doing in the future. But, there is always tons of stuff that is making progress and that we can't wait to tell players about as well."

You can check out the full interview with Marc Merrill above, where we get much deeper into a variety of topics based on all things Riot.