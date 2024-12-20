Marc Márquez won't wear Monster branding out of respect from previous sponsor Red Bull next season

HQ

Marc Márquez, eight times World Champion, will move to a different team in the 2025 season. He joins Ducati, after ten succesful years in Honda between 2013 and 2023, winning six MotoGP Championships, and one season, in 2024, with Gresini, where he finished third.

2025 will be his biggest career change in a long time, because he joins Ducati Lenovo Team, becoming teammate of Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia, two time World Champion in 2022 and 2023, runner up in 2024. A way of leaving his "comfort zone", even knowing that, for once, he would not be the frontrunner for the driver's title in his team, meaning he might have to work to help Pecco win.

But the biggest change will be the "break up" between the 31-year-old Spanish rider and Red Bull, his sponsor since his 125cc years in 2009. Because he joins Ducati, and the Italian team has a sponsorship with Monster (energy drink rival to Red Bull), Márquez will not be allowed to maintain his sponsorship.

However, out of respect for the brand, Márquez has confirmed he will not avoid wearing Monster branding. He said it to Servus TV in a Red Bull event in Salzburg (also attended by Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen).

"It's my last event with them. Ducati has another sponsor, so we can't continue. Out of respect for Red Bull, I won't have a personal sponsor in this respect. I want to thank the Red Bull family, and I hope we can remain friends", Márquez said.

