Marc Márquez will miss the rest of the MotoGP season to focus on healing from his crash

Marc Márquez (Ducati Corse) will not return this season after his crash at the Indonesia Grand Prix earlier this month, and will instead focus on his recovery for next season. The decision will surely disappoint fans who at least expected to see him at the season finale in Valencia and celebrate his world title. Márquez won the 2025 championship the Grand Prix prior to his crash, thanks to a huge point lead with Álex Márquez (his brother and current runner-up).

Initially, the Spanish rider was told to rest so that his shoulder would heel, but it didn't work out and underwent surgery. The crash was caused by Marco Bezzecchi, who admitted the fault.

The medical team that is monitoring his recovery confirmed that the clinical evolution of the coracoid fracture and the ligament injury is positive and is proceeding normally, but he will have to spend four weeks with the arm completely immobilised, so he won't be able to return to the competition this year.

"Analyzing the entire situation, we believe that the most appropriate, clever and consistent course of action is to respect the biological timing of the injury, even if that means I will no longer be able to race this season or attend the testing session", said Márquez.

"We know that a difficult winter awaits us, with a lot of work, to recover my muscles to 100% and be ready for 2026. This must not overshadow or make us forget the great goal we achieved this year: becoming World Champions again, and soon we will all celebrate it together. Thank you to all the fans for kindly messages, to Ducati and all the sponsors for their support and understanding".

