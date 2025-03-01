Marc Márquez wants to reconquer MotoGP with sprint win and pole position the first day of the season

HQ

Marc Márquez has nothing to prove to the motorsport world. The 32-year-old Spaniard has been world champion eight times: in 125cc (2010), in Moto2 (2012) and six times in MotoGP (2013, 14 and from 2016 to 2019) with Repsol Honda. However, while he was stil competitive, he fell off the top of the class after 2019. Things could change dramatically this year, however.

In 2024, his only year with Gressini, he finished 3rd, his best place in five years, and took three victories and ten podiums. And this year, he changed teams again, to Ducati Lenovo, alongside two time winner Francesco Bagnaia. A winner's team that's already producing results to him, with Márquez claiming the first win of the season -Saturday's sprint in Thailand- and the first pole of 2025.

Márquez is thinking on the title, and has all the chances to become World Champion once again, but he will face fierce competition... coming from very, very close: on Saturday, behind Marc, the second was his brother, Álex Márquez (Gresini), while the third place was for his Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia. 2024's champion, Jorge Martín, misses this weekend's race due to a crash.

A brilliant star for Márquez (for both Márquez brothers, really), but the big event is tomorrow, Sunday, at 09:00 AM CET, 08.00 AM GMT.