Marc Márquez is only focused on being World Champion again, "don't care about records"

The MotoGP championship continued last weekend with the Czech Republic GP, also wrapping for a big part of the summer: the competition will not return until August 15-17 in Austria. Unsurprisingly, Marc Márquez won the race, extending his dominance in the championship, with 381 points, 120 more than his next pursuer (and younger brother) Álex Márquez. Jorge Martín, in his comeback after his multiple accidents, finished seventh and won his first nine points of the championships.

Márquez's victory is remarkable because he became the first Ducati rider to win five Grand Prix in a row. With ten more races to go, having won eight of the last 12 Grand Prix, and winning 11 sprint victories, he could still claim more records this year. However, the 32-year-old rider, says he is only focused on one thing.

"For me, the main priority and the only priority is to win the championship. And now, I always try to speak honestly. I have 10 races where I have to keep the same mentality, where the team need to keep the same sprint and try to do our maximum", said Márquez. "But the records, I don't care. I just want to be world champion again" (via Motorsport).

Márquez brilliant season comes five years after an injury that put a stop to his career, with many thinking he would never recover. But after a big comeback last year, finishing third, he has left no choices to any rivals, mainly his Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia, who can't shake off his frustration with his bike...