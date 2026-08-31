Marc Márquez is less than 20 points from another incredible MotoGP comeback

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Marc Márquez is doing it again: his victory at the Aragon GP on Sunday, his fourth in the last six races, puts him second in the MotoGP standings, surpassing Marco Bezzecchi, who seemed favourite at the start of the season, and standing 19 points behind the leader Jorge Martín.

The nine-time world champion won all 37 points in the weekend (won sprint race and Grand Prix) despite not having the pole position, and Martín finished fifth in the GP. Despite the injuries, is a comeback possible?

MotoGP 2026 standings after Aragon GP



Jorge Martín — 256 pts

Marc Márquez — 237 pts

Marco Bezzecchi — 232 pts

Fabio Di Giannantonio — 208 pts

Ai Ogura — 203 pts

Pedro Acosta — 189 pts

Raúl Fernández — 186 pts

Francesco Bagnaia — 143 pts

Álex Márquez — 128 pts

Fermín Aldeguer — 90 pts



Next, it will be the San Marino GP in two weeks, on September 13, the first of the last seven races until the MotoGP season ends in Qatar, at the Losail Circuit, on November 8.