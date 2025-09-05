Marc Márquez hopes to delay his MotoGP title for his brother's sake

HQ

MotoGP season continues this weekend with two Grand Prix in a row. And this year we have had one of the most dominant performances ever at MotoGP with Marc Márquez winning weekend after weekend (he has won the last seven races). He is about to claim his seventh World Champion title in MotoGP, years after what seemed to be his end due to injuries. Only his brother is delaying the inevitable triumph, but with a huge distance, 175 points.

The season started hinting that we could have a fraternal duel between Marc Márquez (Ducati) and Álex Márquez (Gresini), but while Marc has very rarely slowed down, Alex's performance has decreased since an injury in June, out of the top five in the last four races.

If Márquez manages to win this weekend at the Catalan Grand Prix and does as well at the San Marino Grand Prix, he could mathematically be champion by then. However, Marc prefers to wait more.

"I wish to have the 'title ball' as soon as possible, but I wish to have it in Japan or Indonesia because if I have it in Misano, it means my brother had a disaster weekend here in Catalunya" said Marc (via Motorsport). "If I keep focused, it's a matter of time. But for this case, I prefer a good weekend for my brother than the 'match ball' in Misano".