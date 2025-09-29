Marc Marquez claims historic MotoGP comeback crown

HQ

From pain to gain. On Sunday, Marc Marquez sealed his return to the summit of MotoGP at Motegi, ending a long wait since his previous championship glory. Once feared lost to crashes, surgeries, and whispers of retirement, the Spaniard has transformed his career aboard a Ducati that once stood as his fiercest rival. With this new crown, he joins the sport's legends, matching the tally of long-time adversary Valentino Rossi. His triumph was built not only on speed but on resilience, rebounding from years in the shadows to once again dominate the grid. "I'm at peace with myself. It was the most difficult challenge of my career. I arrived in MotoGP and straight away I was winning," Marquez said after the finish at Motegi. "But then, from the glory, I was in the deepest (lowest) moment of my career with a lot of injuries. But I never gave up!" What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!