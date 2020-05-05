Marc Jacobs and Valentino bring fashion to Animal Crossing

Are you into high fashion or exquisite outfits? Do you always spend a lot of time to pick out clothes for your characters in every game you play? Are you a player of the popular RPG game Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If your answers are yes, yes, and yes, we have some news that you might be interested in.

Fashion brands Marc Jacobs and Valentino are cooperating with an Instagram page called the Animal Crossing Fashion Archive, each brand delivered some outfits recreated for AC:NH players, based on their real-life fashion designs.

You can use the code MA-6128-9720-4153 to get access to Marc Jacobs outfits, and MA-1182-5456-5837 for Valentino collections. Check some of the looks below, and check more images in the links above.

Thanks, VG247.