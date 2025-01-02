Marc Cherry on The Real Housewives: A dash of envy for Bravo's franchise

HQ

Marc Cherry, the mastermind behind Desperate Housewives, recently shared his thoughts on the Bravo reality series The Real Housewives, which took inspiration from his groundbreaking dramedy. While Cherry isn't upset by the reality show's success, he admits there's a touch of envy. In a recent interview with People, Cherry acknowledged that Bravo's franchise has become a powerhouse, thriving for nearly two decades with countless spin-offs and international adaptations. He sees their continued success as a "train that keeps on chugging" and can't help but admire the producers who have managed to keep it going strong.

Cherry's own show, Desperate Housewives, aired for eight successful seasons between 2004 and 2012, telling the stories of women in the fictional Wisteria Lane. The Real Housewives franchise, which kicked off in 2006 with the Orange County edition, followed a similar theme but with real-life women. While Cherry admits that the shows share similarities, he's not bitter about it. In fact, he credits the franchise's ability to keep producing new seasons as a testament to its staying power.

Despite his admiration, Cherry doesn't regret the ending of Desperate Housewives, although he confessed that the short turnaround time for each episode in later seasons made the job feel more like being "thrown in the biggest pool ever." He also hinted that he would approach a reboot differently, but only if there was a strong artistic reason to revisit the world of Wisteria Lane. Would you watch a Desperate Housewives reboot if Marc Cherry returned with a fresh twist?