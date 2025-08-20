Marc Casadó rumoured to be leaving FC Barcelona this summer, perhaps to Premier League

HQ

FC Barcelona still hasn't managed to register every player of the squad. For that, they need to comply with financial fair play rules, and the exit of a player would leave room for that. The one rumoured to leave is Marc Casadó, according to sources from Mundo Deportivo, knowing that the 21-year-old midfielder may not have too many minutes behind Pedri, De Jong, Gavi and Marc Bernal.

Thus, the club is said to be waiting offers for the player, with a price tag of 30 million euros. Some clubs who have reportedly shown interest in him are Wolverhampton and West Ham from Premier League, as well as Betis, although an exit to a rival club in LaLiga is less likely.

There are still ten days left of the summer transfer market, and Casadó did not play any minutes during Barça's first match last weekend. Meanwhile, the club still hasn't registered Gerard Martín, Bardghji and Szczesny...