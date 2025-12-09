Marc-André ter Stegen called by Barcelona to the squad for the first time this season

HQ

Marc-André ter Stegen, the German goalkeeper who challenged FC Barcelona's leadership last summer when he hid medical results away from the club and underwent surgery without consulting, resulting in Barça taking his captaincy away (the club later restored it and signed a "truce") is back on a squad list for the first time in four and a half months, when he was injured.

Ter Stegen has been included in the call for Tuesday's match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League at Camp Nou, a match that Barça cannot afford to lose if they want to qualify among the top 8 of the competition. Ter Stegen is listed alongside Joan García and Szczesny, taking a place that had been filled for the last months by Eder Aller, goalkeeper of Barcelona Atlétic, their B-team.

Ter Stegen, however, will not play tonight, as García is Flick's favourite goalkeeper, with Szczesny likely being the second choice in case of injury. There have been rumours that the club will sell Ter Stegen in the winter summer market, as the 33-year-old wants to stay in shape to receive a World Cup call next year, and he is unlikely to get many minutes of playtime in Barcelona.