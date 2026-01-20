Marathon's limited edition DualSense controller is without question a stunner

HQ

It was confirmed yesterday that Bungie's Marathon will finally make its arrival in March. After a few hiccups that saw the game pushed and delayed, the shooter is now ready to make its arrival, with launch just over six weeks and planned for March 5.

But when the day to hop back into the very long-running series (which has been dormant for 30 years) arrives, it will also be supported by the release of a limited edition DualSense controller launch based on the title. And boy, is it a stunner.

Coming in white with green and black accents that match the colour palette used in Marathon, the controller sure does look like a nifty addition to your collection, especially so for those excited for Bungie's next project.

The controller itself will be available to pre-order soon on January 29 for the price of £74.99/€84,99 with the official launch date then set for March 5 to accompany the arrival of Marathon. For a taste of what this controller offers, check out the trailer below.

Are you excited for Marathon?