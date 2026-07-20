Marathon's game director is stepping down with "very capable" replacement already named

HQ

The blows just seem to keep coming for Marathon. Following the extraction shooter posting incredibly low player figures on Steam (seemingly its most populous platform) on frequent occasions as of late, the game is now seeing one of its most key and important names departing too.

In a post on social media, game director Joe Ziegler has announced he is stepping down from the role and even leaving Bungie too. The exact nature of the departure isn't mentioned, nor is there a firm confirmation of where we'll see Ziegler pop up next, but what was stated is "I'll be heading to something new, somewhere else, and will update you on where and what soon."

As for Bungie and Marathon, a replacement game director has been announced, in the "very capable" Del Chafe III, who will be helming the title in a partnership with creative director Julia Nardin.

Ziegler shares faith the pair will succeed in running Marathon, explaining: "Both of them have been operating in a strong leadership capacity for the team and are ready to guide Marathon into the next chapter with an even better and brighter future. I'm proud of them and I'm excited to see them helm the future of this crazy little world we've created together."

The Marathon team at Bungie has also issued a statement thanking Ziegler for his "leadership and contributions over the years," while also noting this change will not affect its plans to "maintain transparency" and "keep the conversation flowing." The next stop is the Mid-Season 2 update, but soon the team will begin looking ahead to "Season 3 and the future of Marathon."