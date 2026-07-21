Marathon's "first experimental PvE mode" arrives today; Vault Breaker to bring "roguelite progression"

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There had been many reports suggesting Marathon was looking to tap into the realm of PvE gameplay, a somewhat unusual decision when considering Bungie had Destiny 2 in its pocket and decided to sunset the title in favour of its PvPvE extraction shooter.

Regardless, this first foray into the realm of PvE has now been revealed. It's called Vault Breaker and is Marathon's "first experimental PvE mode," which is set in the Cryo Archive and sees players, either alone, as a pair, or as a trio battling through "UESC hordes, vault security measures... and even the Compiler."

We're told the mode utilises "roguelite progression" and that there will be zero enemy players, making for a very unique experience to what Marathon has otherwise offered up until this point.

As for the launch of Vault Breaker, it's a limited-time game mode, which means while it does launch today, July 21, it will only remain active until August 4. Should it prove to be a success, Bungie will no doubt explore making it a permanent and more complete fixture in the game.