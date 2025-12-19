Marathon's art director leaves Bungie

HQ

A new year can mean a lot of things. Most of us like to consider it a fresh start, but few end up with something significant enough to really solidify that. Joseph Cross, the now former art director for Bungie's Marathon, is stepping into the new year by leaving the past behind him, as he's chosen to leave Bungie and Marathon.

Cross had served the company since 2018, around the time work on Marathon began. He was listed as the Franchise Art Director until recently, where he removed that title from his social media. This caught Kotaku's attention, and Cross confirmed to the outlet he'd be leaving Bungie behind.

"I'm super proud of the project and what the team accomplished over the last six years," Cross said, outlining that it was his choice to leave the company. We're not sure what's next for him at the time of writing, but Bungie seems to be awaiting quite a pivotal moment with Marathon.

The game was delayed out of a launch this year and for a while we weren't sure when we'd see Marathon again. Recently, it reappeared with a March 2026 launch, but gamers remain unsure of whether Bungie's shooter can compete in today's market, especially with a $40 price tag.