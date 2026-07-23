Marathon player figures surge following launch of PvE mode Vault Breaker

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Now Destiny 2 is going the way of the dodo and Bungie is putting all of its eggs into Marathon's baskets, fans of the developer are left with a choice: do they move over to the extraction shooter or leave Bungie behind for good? Bungie is clearly somewhat aware of the situation many fans find themselves in, which is no doubt a contributing factor to why Marathon is heading down the route of PvE gameplay too, offering modes where players compete only against computer-controlled enemies and not other humans.

This was introduced earlier this week when the Vault Breaker limited-time mode made its arrival, and clearly it caught the attention of many fans, as the Steam player figures for Marathon effectively tripled on the mode's launch day.

As per SteamDB, on July 21, when Vault Breaker arrived, Marathon peaked at just shy of 15,000 concurrent players on Steam (the platform the majority of players seem to play on), which is a positive sign for the otherwise struggling extraction shooter. The main issue is this peak seems to be a bit short-lived, as it has since peaked around 36 hours later at less than 10,000 players, and the trajectory is heading downwards again.

What is clear is there's an audience out there desperate for more Bungie-developed PvE experiences, but will Marathon be that answer? So far it seems unlikely. Maybe a new game director will have ideas to correct this all the same...