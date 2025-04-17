Marathon PC closed alpha has ridiculously low minimum required specs

HQ

Bungie's Marathon recently saw its big gameplay reveal, and soon players will be able to test it out for themselves via the game's closed alpha. If you were wondering whether your PC would be able to run Marathon's alpha test, worry not, as the minimum specs are ridiculously low.

To run Marathon, you'll need an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX 5500 XT, Intel Arc A580 or equivalent as your GPU. There are reports that you also only need 6GB of storage space, but we couldn't find anything substantial on that, so take it with a fair share of salt.

As most of the confirmed parts are years old, you should be able to check out Marathon if you make it into the closed alpha. We're not sure on the recommended specs as yet, but you'd expect those to be quite a bit more demanding. In any case, through these minimum specs, Bungie has made the barrier to entry a bit lower with Marathon, which would theoretically attract more players.