Marathon has been age rated for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Today is the launch date of Marathon, which is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. But now, sharp-eyed Resetera users are pointing out that it might be coming to more platforms and we're not talking about Switch 2.

The ESRB website (the American equivalent of PEGI) reveals that the game has been "rated T for Teen by the ESRB with Animated Blood, Language, and Violence" for the platforms "Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series." In other words, it sounds like it could also be coming to last-generation consoles.

At the time of writing, this is still on the website, so we don't know if it's a mistake or if Marathon is actually coming to the older consoles. However, it's not a technically hyper-advanced game, and Bungie's previous title Destiny 2 is available for the older consoles, so it's not entirely unreasonable.

Would you be interested in Marathon if it were released for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One?