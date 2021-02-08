Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Maquette

Maquette launches with celebrity couple in March

The anticipated puzzles game about perspective will also bring some perspective to its story with famous voices.

Up until today, the developers over at Graceful Decay have mostly focused on beautiful visuals and fascinating gameplay when talking about and showing Maquette, but now we have a release date and an interesting fact about the story as well.

This new trailer from Maquette doesn't just reveal that the game will launch on March 2, but also that Bryce Dallas Howard (the Jurassic World movies, Black Mirror and Spider-Man 3) and Seth Gabel (Genius, Fringe and Nip/Tuck) will be the main characters in it. This is quite fitting, as they've been married for almost fifteen years, so it shouldn't be a problem bringing this love story to life on PC, PS4 and PS5 next month.

Maquette

