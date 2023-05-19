Maquette is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

HQ

After originally launching as a PlayStation console exclusive, Annapurna Interactive and developer Graceful Decay has announced that the recursive puzzle game, Maquette, will be coming to Nintendo Switch as soon as next week.

Maquette plays with perspective and size in really unusual ways, and stars real married power couple, Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel, as two halves of a modern-day love story. The game is all about exploring key parts in the pair's history and how even the smallest of confrontations grow into insurmountable objects.

While you can play Maquette today on PC and PlayStation, the game will be debuting on Nintendo Switch on May 25, and to get a teaser of what's in store, be sure to check out the trailer for the Switch edition below.