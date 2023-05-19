Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Maquette

Maquette is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

The recursive puzzler is expanding beyond PlayStation and PC.

HQ

After originally launching as a PlayStation console exclusive, Annapurna Interactive and developer Graceful Decay has announced that the recursive puzzle game, Maquette, will be coming to Nintendo Switch as soon as next week.

Maquette plays with perspective and size in really unusual ways, and stars real married power couple, Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel, as two halves of a modern-day love story. The game is all about exploring key parts in the pair's history and how even the smallest of confrontations grow into insurmountable objects.

While you can play Maquette today on PC and PlayStation, the game will be debuting on Nintendo Switch on May 25, and to get a teaser of what's in store, be sure to check out the trailer for the Switch edition below.

HQ
Maquette

