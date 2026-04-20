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There are many different uses for wearable microphones these days. Whether you're recording a podcast, conducting interviews for other purposes, or simply want to record your own singing, a handy and portable microphone is sure to be useful. The Maono Wave T5 Wireless offers a convenient solution for this requirement at a price point of only around €100.

The USB-C version reviewed here was designed to connect to a phone, but there is also a version of the device compatible with cameras and Thunderbolt ports. Considering the price range, the amount of included accessories is commendable. In addition to two transmitters, one receiver, and their charging case, the package naturally includes a charging cable, as well as windshields for both microphones, two lanyards, and clips for various mounting options. A carrying pouch is also included.

The microphones' functions are controlled via the separately downloadable Maono Link app, which allows you to conveniently adjust settings such as microphone gain levels and ambient noise suppression. The ambient noise cancellation feature, in particular, deserves praise, as at its highest setting, the noise cancellation is truly impressive, and practically no extra noise or clatter from the surroundings is recorded. You can also add a few different filters to your recording via the app, such as a warmer tone and the like, and there's really nothing to complain about with this feature either, even though the selection of filters is quite limited.

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Using the microphones is quite convenient. You plug the receiver into the phone's USB port, turn on the microphones, and the device records microphone audio through any app, even the phone's default recorder. Since there are two transmitters, you can also record in stereo if you want, which I tested myself by recording a small a cappella choir's rehearsal.

In addition to the device's functionality, the sound quality also deserves praise. Of course, the quality doesn't match that of more expensive devices costing several hundred euros, and I wouldn't use these microphones for more demanding tasks like recording instrument sounds, but for recording speech and vocals, the Wave T5 is certainly capable. The sound is clear and noise-free, and the dynamic range of the vocal recording is more than sufficient for practice recordings. The microphone also captures different vocal ranges effectively, and even deeper bass notes come through in the recording without any issues. However, when compared to more expensive options, the sound is slightly cold, and the dynamic range doesn't quite reach their level, but it's really hard to find better alternatives in its own class.

The device also makes a good impression in terms of build quality. Both microphones are small but sturdy and compact, and you wouldn't hesitate to use them outdoors either. The charging case feels high-quality and the battery life of the microphones is also good, where with a single charge, you can easily record even a longer podcast without needing to recharge.

As an affordable device, the Maono Wave T5 Wireless is a very solid option that's hard to find fault with. The slightly cool overall tone of the sound is perhaps the only thing I can find to complain about, but in terms of overall functionality and sound quality, the device is an excellent alternative to its more expensive counterparts in its price range.

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