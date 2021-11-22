Many Tesla owners were locked out their cars following an app outage

HQ

Late last week, many Tesla owners were left in shock as an app outage prevented them from having access to their vehicles. The app was down for several hours and during this timeframe, users were unable to unlock their cars using their smartphones. This was, of course, a major issue for anybody needing to quickly attend work or a scheduled event.

Elon Musk has yet to provide an official response, but it's believed that the issue stemmed from a recent update. According to Electrek, the update continued features that Tesla was struggling to implement and this could have been the cause. Regardless of what happened, the app is now back online and users shouldn't have trouble unlocking their cars.

Do you think that these issues could become more common in the future?

