Many Star Wars games on sale for Star Wars Day

If you are a big Star Wars fan, you will no doubt know that today is Star Wars Day, the day dedicated to the popular series created by George Lucas. In view of this special day, Steam has announced a series of interesting discounts on many games inspired by the saga that will surely make fans happy.

Among the games sold at a special price, which will be available until May 7, are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (40% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (65% off) and Star Wars: Battlefront II (-65% off).

Do you love the LEGO reinterpretations of the saga? Then we recommend you take advantage of the huge discount on LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga (-80% off). To find out more, you can visit the dedicated page on Steam.

Also regarding PlayStation 4 owners, there is an offer dedicated to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a 42% discount and on Xbox One you can find the same game discounted as well.