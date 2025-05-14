Many of your favourite Pokémon songs get jazz update with the Live from Pallet Town album

HQ

Video game music record label GameChops has announced a new album that puts a jazz twist on many of your favourite Pokémon soundtrack songs. The album is known as Live from Pallet Town, and as you might be able to infer from that, it does have somewhat of a focus on the Kanto region, giving a stylish jazz flair to some of the region's most famous tracks. But many other regions are also featured too.

The album includes the title screen song and the catchy Pokémon Center track from Pokémon Red/Blue, but to add to this we can expect songs from Diamond/Pearl, Black/White, Gold/Silver, Stadium 2, Mystery Dungeon, Ruby/Sapphire, and more.

The full set list is as follows:



Title Screen (Pokémon Red/Blue)



Pokémon Center (Pokémon Red/Blue)



Eterna Forest (Pokémon Diamond/Pearl)



National Park (Pokémon Gold/Silver)



Sinnoh Pokémon League (Pokémon Diamond/Pearl)



Ecruteak City (Pokémon Gold/Silver)



In the Hands of Fate (Pokémon Mystery Dungeon)



Mini-Game Complete (Pokémon Stadium 2)



Hamilau City (Pokémon Black 2/White 2)



Mauville City (Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire)



Littleroot Town (Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire)



Dragonspiral Tower (Pokémon Black/White)



The album was created by jazz ensemble VGM Collective, which is a group led by trumpet player Max Boiko. The album was recorded at Red Convertible Recording in New York City, and you can actually listen to the album today via your favourite streaming service.