Many Nights a Whisper is coming to PC on April 29th

With their previous work, you can imagine that Many Nights a Whisper, the next game from the creators of The Red Strings Club and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, Decostructeam, and their partners at Selkie Harbour, is also going to be something special. And it won't be long before we find out, because the recently announced Many Nights a Whisper has just released a new trailer with its release date, and it's very close.

In fact, it launches later this month. Many Nights a Whisper is coming to PC (Steam) on April 29. The game's description reads:

"Many Nights a Whisper is a meditative third-person archery game in which you'll have to train to land an impossibly distant shot that will shape the fate of a generation."

What do you think? You can watch the trailer with the date and some gameplay below.