Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga, four points ahead of its closest competitor and seven points ahead of last season champion Bayer Leverkusen. The Xabi Alonso squad held an incredible streak last season with just one defeat, and while they haven't started as strong this year, they have just knocked Bayern out of the German Cup.

In the round of 16 game last Tuesday, Bayer Munich lost 0-1 to Leverkusen, after a single goal by Nathan Tella at the 69th minute.

The match was defined from the start by a red card Manuel Neuer saw at the 17th minute. The 38-year-old goalkeeper got his first red card yesterday after a tackle against Frimpong.

Neuer was expelled and changed for Peretz, and Vincent Kompany also removed Sané. Even with 10 players on the field, Bayern was more solid than Leverkusen and had the ball possession, 59%.

But neither of their chances materialized in goals, and the team greatly missed Harry Kane, who was injured. Then, after Czech player Patrik Schick got injured, Xabi brought in Nigerian player Nathan Tella, who scored the only goal of the match.

Bayer Leverkusen is the current winner of the DFB-Pokal. Bayern Munich hasn't win it since 2019-20, and this year they have fallen alarmingly early from the domestic tournament, with rivals catching up in the Bundesliga too.