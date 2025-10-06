Manor Lords returns with massive beta update

HQ

Throughout 2025, things have been rather quiet around Manor Lords, despite Slavic Magic releasing several updates back in 2024. Now, developer Greg Styczeń explains why he hasn't been able to update the game for quite some time:

"I needed to align visions with the new designers, and the new programmers learning the codebase (that was basically a giant solo dev spaghetti) also led to a bunch of problems."

After expanding his studio beyond a solo project, Styczeń had to bring new team members up to speed with his complex codebase — a process that took longer than expected.

Thankfully, the wait is paying off. The upcoming update, initially launching in a beta stage, will include quality-of-life improvements such as manual gate controls and UI tweaks. New gameplay features include workplace maintenance requirements, new jobs for villagers, additional buildings, new maps and game modes, and an improved wall-placement system for troops. The full changelog is extensive — and can be found on the official site.

