We probably should have expected Manor Lords to be the next big PC gaming hit, as the title was one of the most wishlisted games on Steam for a while. But just how big was it's launch with this in mind? The answer to that question is very big for an Early Access title by an indie developer.

As publisher Hooded Horse has noted, Manor Lords is already a million seller, and over the weekend, it frequently saw over 150,000 players in-game and building up a settlement at one time. In fact, yesterday, the game peaked at a total player count of 173,178, which shows just how popular the game has been since its arrival.

If you haven't had the chance to dive into Manor Lords just yet, which we suspect is doing a lot better than these announced stats confirm as it was a day one inclusion on PC Game Pass, you can check out our review of the game here to see what we think of it.