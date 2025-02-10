Manor Lords has sold more than 3 million copies

HQ

Manor Lords, the strategy game where you build your own medieval settlement, has now sold over three million copies, as announced by the game's publisher Hooded Horse.

The game proved to be very popular right from its Early Access release, where it sold a million units as part of its launch weekend. Two million units quickly followed later that month, and now, before even a year has passed, we've seen three million copies sold.

That's impressive, especially considering the game is still in Early Access and is only available via Steam. Elsewhere in medieval games, we've seen Kingdom Come: Deliverance II also make quite the splash with its launch, selling a million copies in 24 hours.