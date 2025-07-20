Manny Pacquiao draws with Mario Barrios in his return to boxing aged 46

HQ

Saturday was a busy day in boxing. Not only Oleksander Usyk defeated Daniel Dubois in front of 90,000 people at Wembley, it saw the return of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to the ring, winner of all eight weight divisions, from flyweight to super welterweight, and still holder of the record of being the oldest welterweight world champion, when he beat Keith Thurman aged 40, in 2019.

However, his bid to reclaim the WBC welterweight title to the champion Mario Barrios ended in draw, with one judge scoring 115-113 in Barrios' favour and the other scoring 114-114. The 46-year-old Filipino said that it was a close fight and a wonderful fight, and now he wants a rematch.

Many pundits are amazed by how well Pacquiao performed despite the 16-year difference, and some think he was in better shape now that when his previous final fight in 2021, a defeat to Yordenis Ugas. His reignited passion for boxing comes after a failed attempt as running for President of Philippines, so he now wants to continue in the ring, and even called for Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for a rematch.