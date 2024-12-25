Manny Jacinto reveals ambitious plans for The Acolyte before its cancellation

HQ

Star Wars fans were stunned earlier this year when The Acolyte—the series exploring the High Republic era—was abruptly canceled. The Acolyte had the makings of a groundbreaking entry in the Star Wars universe, but its cancellation after just one season left fans wondering what could have been.

During a panel at Fan Expo moderated by Collider, actor Manny Jacinto revealed the depth of the show's original vision. According to Jacinto, the creator had ambitious plans for three seasons and a movie, promising a rich narrative arc that would have brought fans to unexplored corners of the galaxy.

The Acolyte stood apart in the Star Wars universe by venturing into the High Republic, a time of Jedi prosperity long before the events of The Phantom Menace. Jacinto shared that the series was designed to deepen its storytelling with each season, including untapped threads involving Sith lore and characters like Darth Plagueis. However, with Disney pulling the plug, fans are left to imagine what could have been.

What did you think of The Acolyte? Would you have liked to see the series continue with its original plans for three seasons and a movie?