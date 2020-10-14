Manifold Garden is one of the launch titles for Xbox Series

You're watching Advertisements

The beloved mind-bending puzzle game Manifold Garden has been confirmed to be one of the launch titles for Xbox Series, the developer William Chyr Studio just revealed. Along with the announcement, the studio also revealed some more information.

First of all, if you already own the Xbox One version of the game, you can upgrade it with no extra charge. The save file and achievement progress also can be carried over to your new console via Xbox Smart Delivery. Neat, isn't it?

Then we also get to know that the Xbox Series X version will run at native 4K resolution/60 FPS while the Xbox Series S version will run at 1440p at 60 FPS.

Now, if you're buying Sony's new console instead, you might wanna ask: What about the PlayStation 5 ? A Twitter user apparently had the same question. The answer from William Chyr is: "We will have more details on that soon." Well, it's not a "NO", so stay tuned folks.

The update will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X|S as soon as you get your console. If you want to know more about the upgrade, check the FAQ here.