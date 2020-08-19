Manifold Garden is now available on consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Manifold Garden is one of the games that featured in Nintendo's Indie World showcase last night, during which it was announced that the indie title was now available on the eShop. They did not bother announcing it on other platforms, but the game is also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One after being released last year on PC, Mac and iOS.

Manifold Garden is a game that requires you to stay focused as you work to make the world green again, which is definitely worth the effort, as you can see in our review.