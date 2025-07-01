Manhattan and more gets a glow-up in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Asobo and Microsoft continue to release free updates to Microsoft Flight Simulator that add tons of extra graphical fluff to select parts of the world.

Now they're at it again, and this time they're focusing on the northeastern corner of the United States, meaning the area usually referred to as New England and New York. The latter is probably the closest we get to a sort of world capital and seems to get a lot of love in the update and if you've always wanted to experience Manhattan and all its iconic landmarks from above, you should do it now.

Check out the trailer below for a quick rundown of what's been spruced up in the already gorgeous game.