Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are PlayStation Plus games in January 2021

Microsoft decided to announce January's Games with Gold line-up very early and now it's finally Sony's turn to deliver good news for PlayStation players.

The Japanese company has announced that Greedfall, Maneater /only the PS5 version) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will replace Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble as "free" PlayStation Plus games on January 5. It's also important to note that the PlayStation 5 version of Bugsnax won't be free either from Tuesday, so add these games to your library while you still can.