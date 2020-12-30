Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are PlayStation Plus games in January 2021

You have less than a week left to get Bugsnax, Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble for free.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Microsoft decided to announce January's Games with Gold line-up very early and now it's finally Sony's turn to deliver good news for PlayStation players.

The Japanese company has announced that Greedfall, Maneater /only the PS5 version) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will replace Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble as "free" PlayStation Plus games on January 5. It's also important to note that the PlayStation 5 version of Bugsnax won't be free either from Tuesday, so add these games to your library while you still can.

Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are PlayStation Plus games in January 2021


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy