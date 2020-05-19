Maneater launch trailer shows the crazy lives of Great Whites

You watching Advertisements

Developer Blindside Interactive and publisher Tripwire Interactive just released the launch trailer for the rather unique action-RPG launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a Switch release to follow at a later date. The game, aptly titled Maneater, is described as a single-player RPG and it has players in control of a quite antagonistic protagonist - a Great White shark.

As it turns out, this particular shark lives quite a crazy, action-filled life - maybe to avenge his action or horror movie brethren who met on-screen deaths for the entertainment of us puny humans. Are you intrigued by this upcoming RPG? Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.