LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Wonderful 101: Remastered
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Maneater

Maneater launch trailer shows the crazy lives of Great Whites

The feared king of the ocean plays the role of antagonistic protagonist in Blindside Interactive's shark action-RPG.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Blindside Interactive and publisher Tripwire Interactive just released the launch trailer for the rather unique action-RPG launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with a Switch release to follow at a later date. The game, aptly titled Maneater, is described as a single-player RPG and it has players in control of a quite antagonistic protagonist - a Great White shark.

As it turns out, this particular shark lives quite a crazy, action-filled life - maybe to avenge his action or horror movie brethren who met on-screen deaths for the entertainment of us puny humans. Are you intrigued by this upcoming RPG? Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Maneater

Related texts



Loading next content