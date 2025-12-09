Mandrake is a rural life-sim inspired by British history and folklore

Long for the days of period dramas and life before the hustle and bustle of the industrial or digital age? If so, developer Failbetter Games may just have the project for you.

During its appearance at the Wholesome Snack Showcase, the game known as Mandrake was presented once more, with this being regarded as a rural life-sim that is inspired by British history and folklore. It's a title that is described as a "playfully responsive narrative" that uses a "painterly art style", and this is all while being based in a world crammed with "old, wild powers, of uncanny spirits; of deep histories, and deeper mysteries."

Needless to say, there's a lot to look forward to and if you do enjoy life-sim titles, you'll be glad to know that Mandrake will be launching first on PC via Steam (and on Steam Deck), with plans for console versions down the line too.