Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree comes to PC and consoles on April 17

We've known for a couple of months that Primal Game Studios were planning to release Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree on April 17, but publisher Knights Peak has also confirmed that the console version will also arrive on that date, though currently only on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The Switch version is still "in the pipeline", as they told us in a press presentation.

At the event, a lot was said about what we can expect from this side-scrolling ARPG, and figures were given. First of all it's going to be big, much bigger than we thought, and the full game (with a good percentage of side quests and complete hunts) is expected to last between 40 and 50 hours.

In addition, the skill tree, both active and passive, reveals nearly 200 unique abilities or powers, which can be combined in blocks of ten. Exploration will be another strong point in Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree. You'll be cautiously descending and probing the dark walls in search of secrets. In many of them we will be able to find new weapons, and here we have to give another surprising figure: More than 140 different sets, including dual swords, spears, axes and so on.

The total number of enemies between "normal", mini-bosses and bosses has also been revealed, and the total is almost a hundred. Most of them will be unique enemies, so the challenge will be there. We'll be able to give you more details on the game very soon, but in the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer below.