Speedrun through a Neo-version of Barcelona in Aeon Drive today

The 2D retro platformer Aeon Drive has just launched worldwide, giving players on all major platforms a chance to explore its unique speedrunning style in full.

Based in a Neo-version of Barcelona, Aeon Drive puts players in the shoes of Jackelyne, as she sprints through the city, picking up various Drive Cores necessary for repairing her ship so that she can save the city. Coming equipped with a range of abilities, Jackelyne can use a power sword, teleportation dagger, and a few different time-warping moves to make it through the city in record time.

Featuring a story mode that can be played solo or with up to four players (locally at launch and online with a patch coming later this year) and a competitive mode for head-to-head action, Aeon Drive even features global leaderboards, and Discord and Twitter integration so you can challenge speedsters no matter where they are located around the globe.

Available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, developer 2Awesome and publisher Critical Reflex have been running an open tournament to determine who is the fastest speedster of all-time. Players could download a free demo of the game to compete against well-known influencers in the speedrunning scene, such as Distortion2, SpikeVegeta, and Squillakilla, with the finals of the event taking place tomorrow. You can watch the finals for the speedrunning tournament right here on Gamereactor, at the GR Live homepage, when they take place at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on October 1.

Take a look at the trailer for the game below, to get an idea of what is to come.