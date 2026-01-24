Manchester United will get a "dynasty style" docuseries inspired by The Crown

HQ

The story of Manchester United, one of the most distinguished football clubs in England, will be subject to a documentary developed by Lionsgate, and reportedly inspired by The Crown. The news was first announced by The Athletic, saying that Lionsgate has signed a deal with Manchester United, and the club will receive a guaranteed sum "in the low multi-million pounds" in the event the show is produced and sold, and royalties will be shared between Lionsgate and Manchester United.

Few details are known about the project, but they plan it to be a "dynastic-style" docuseries like The Crown: real events, with some fictionalised elements, but closely following the history of the club and major events like the 1958 Munich airplane crash, the 1968 European Cup victory, to Sir Alex Ferguson's dominant era.

The creator of Line of Duty, Jed Mercurio, is said to be in conversations about taking the project. It's unclear how recent the series will go, as the last few years have been some of the worst of the club in history. In the time that the series gets produced and they find a streaming platform, hopefully the team will improve their results...