Manchester United will finish Premier League with their worst point tally ever

Manchester United latest defeat at Premier League, a heavy 4-1 loss against Newcastle, leaves the team with 38 points, 14th in the table. The only good news is that relegation is impossible, as there's a huge distance between the drop zone, 21-point Ipswich, and the next team, West Ham with 35 points.

But that is really the only silver lining, as the defeat confirmed that United will end the league with their lowest point tally ever in the history of Premier League. Even if they manage to win the upcoming six games, against Wolves, Bournemouth, Brentford, West Ham, Chelsea and Aston Villa, they would get 56 points, which is even lower than their previous worst season, 58 points in 2021/22.

It is natural that their only focus right now is Europa League, where they have all options still to reach at least semi-finals. Before that, they will have to defeat Rangers at Old Trafford next Thursday, coming with a 2-2 from the first leg, a decent result as a visitor, had it not been for the mistakes made by goalkeeper André Onana, who broke another dishonourable record of his own.

If Manchester United wins the quarter-final, they could face Athletic Club or Olympique Lyon on the semi-finals. If they end up winning the cup, it would be their first continental title since Europa League 2016/17 and would help them return to Champions League next year, a competition they last won in 2008. It would be a huge success for Ruben Amorim, but wouldn't cover their disastrous run at Premier League...