Manchester United sinks in Europa League final, Tottenham wins with own-goal

The Europa League final in Bilbao featured the two worst finalists ever for an European championship (16th and 17th in Premier League, the last sides before relegation). It was therefore natural that the match ended they way it did, with only one goal, and it was an own goal. While officially attributed to Brennan Johnson, replays show that the goal hit a Manchester United player's chest (or arm).

In the second half, Tottenham Hotspur protected that fairly ugly goal as a treasure, and despite Manchester United having good intentions, the lacked ideas and tactical play, and despite dominance (73% ball possession, 16 shots and 6 on target vs. 3 shots for Tottenham) there were few clear chances.

Manchester United will not play in any UEFA competition next year, a disgrace for one of the most important football clubs ever, while Tottenham Hotspur lifts their first trophy in 17 years, after the League Cup in 2008. Ange Postecoglou continued his tradition of always winning a title during his second season, while Ruben Amorim won't have palliatives to justify United's worst season ever.