Manchester United has made a huge impact in the summer transfer market with the signing of Brazil striker Matheus Cunha, joining on a £62.5m (73m euros) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cunha joins untul 2030 with the option of an additional year.

Cunha, international with Brazil since 2021 and formerly on Atlético de Madrid or RB Leipzig, said that United was his favourite Englisg team since he was a kid, "watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother's house".

"I can't wait for the start of pre-season to get to know my team-mates and prepare for the season ahead. All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top."

Cunha will join in one of United's most delicate moments, ending the league much closer to relegation than Europe, but Director of football Jason Wilcox hopes that Cunha will be a good addition as they seek "to build a strong, dynamic and entertaining team capable of challenging for the biggest honours".