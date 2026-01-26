Manchester United shakes Premier League upside down with recent victories over Man City and Arsenal

HQ

Many predicted Premier League would be dominated by Arsenal, but three consecutive matches without a win have opened the doors for Manchester City and Aston Villa to still aspire to the title... and Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool suddenly don't feel so far away now. An inspired Manchester United, who has not lost a match since Michael Carrick took over the job left by Rúben Amorim (five wins and one draw) defeated Arsenal 3-2 in London on Sunday, and Matheus Cunha has leg United to be in the Premier League's top four for the first time since May 2023.

What's even more impressive is that Carrick has succeeded in two consecutive victories against the two title contenders, Manchester City and Arsenal, and suddenly fans are wondering if this could really be the turning point for the historic team, who has suffered some of their worst results of all time... and is close to being a title candidate.



Arsenal: 50 points



Manchester City: 46 points



Aston Villa: 46 points



Manchester United: 38 points



Chelsea: 37 points



Liverpool: 36 points



Do you think Manchester City or Aston Villa will end up catching Arsenal? And just how close can United, Chelsea or Liverpool get to the Premier League title?