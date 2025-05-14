Manchester United scouts present at Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s debut with Portugal

HQ

Last week, we reported that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. had made his debut with the Portugal U15 team. The eldest son of the Portuguese star, aged 14, came in as a substitute in a 4-1 win against Japan for the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia. The U15 Portugal team will also play against England and Greece.

According to The Sun, scouters from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were present at the match, watching closely not only Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., but also other young players from Portugal like Rafael Cabral, who scored a hat-trick before Ronaldo Jr. came off the bench in the 54th minute.

However, they were not the only ones. Many Bundesliga clubs were also present in the crowd, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Red Bull Salzburg, as well as Italian clubs Inter Milan, Juventus and Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is still very young, and his father, who turned 40 in February, is approaching his retirement. However, Ronaldo Sr. intends to keep playing at least one more season and be fit for World Cup 2026. He had previously said that he would love to play with his son.