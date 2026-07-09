Manchester United reveals location and plans for the new 100,000 seat stadium

HQ

Manchester United has revealed today new details about their new 100,000 seat stadium they are planning to build to replace Old Trafford, and it would be located just 350 metres north west of the existing Old Trafford stadium, "to preserve the heritage, traditions and matchday rituals that are so important to our supporters", said the developers of the project.

The English club will call the location a new "Stadium District", with sport and entertainment offerings all year. The club has worked with local authorities to have the new stadium be the anchor of a regeneration process for the entire neighbourhood of Trafford Wharfside, with the construction of 15,000 new homes, 48,000 local jobs, and new public transport facilities.

The mixed-use developments across 150 hectares have the potential to offer a £7.3bn per year, to boost the UK economy, said the club.

What the club did not reveal today is the stadium's final design, which is rumoured to be sheltered under a giant tent, to protect it from rain.