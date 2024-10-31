Manchester United returns to form with 5-2 victory in Van Nistelrooy's first match

HQ

Ruud van Nistelrooy will not be at the helm of Manchester United for long: as an interim coach after the sacking of Erik ten Hag, he will stand in until the all-but-confirmed arrival of Rubén Amorim, from Sporting Lisbon.

However, in his first night as coach, he enjoyed a resounding victory against Leicester, 5-2, that puts them into the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, currently known as Carabao Cup.

Casemiro was the star of the show, with an opening goal at the fifteen minute mark from outside the penalty box, that brought back flashbacks from his years at Real Madrid.

There was also controversy, as the second goal, from Garnacho, might not have counted had VAR been operational. In the EFL Cup, VAR is only used for semifinals and finals. However, a second goal from Casemiro and two more goals from Bruno Fernandes were more than enough to make up defensive mistakes.

Manchester United will face Tottenham on December 16, after an unexpected thrashing of Manchester City, who suffered yet another serious injury.