Manchester United "ready to suffer" to reach Europa League final despite three-goal lead

HQ

Old Trafford will receive Athletic Club Bilbao tomorrow, Thursday May 8 (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST) for the second lef of the Europa League semi-final. One that Manchester United is very well positioned to win, having thrashed Athletic 3-0 in Bilbao last week... aided by a red card received by their rivals early in the first half.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim, who last week said they were "lucky", also knows to never give anything for granted. That is the job of any good coach, never underestime your rival, but it is specially true for Manchester United, at the end of one of their worst seasons of all time despite being so close to an European final.

"If you look at our team, we cannot say today what is going to happen", the young Portuguese coach said, and referred to recent results like the 4-3 defeat against Brentford last weekend, when they suffered two goals in four minutes. "I feel that we need to score to go to the next round, so that is clearly the way we are going to face the game. e know we will have to suffer a little bit to go to the final, and we are ready to suffer and we need to better at the small details in this game".

Even if they win the competition and get a shortcut to Champions League next year, Amorim is still very self critical, referring to what he said in January: "In the end of this season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history but with a European title. That will change nothing."